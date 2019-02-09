Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Zaha Rescues Point for Eagles

It was honours even at Selhurst Park after Crystal Palace and West Ham United played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors started the better and took the lead in the 27th minute after Vicente Guaita, who made two decent stops earlier in the game, hauled down Michail Antonio inside the area with a rash challenge, giving Mark Noble the chance to convert from the spot, with West Ham's captain doing just that.

Think @_DeclanRice enjoyed that one?



Captain Mark Noble opens the scoring from the spot at Selhurst Park to put West Ham 1-0 up#PL #CRYWHU pic.twitter.com/lEEE9WVKpK — Premier League (@premierleague) February 9, 2019

Despite looking threatening every time they ventured forward, Manuel Pellegrini's side had Lukasz Fabianski to thank for preserving their one goal advantage at the interval, with the Pole producing smart saves either side of the penalty to deny James McArthur and Christian Benteke respectively.

Palace started brightly following the break as they looked to get back into the game, and thought they had done in the 53rd minute when McArthur was played through with just Fabianski to beat. However, the Scot produced a miss of the season contender by pulling his effort wide with the majority of the goal to aim at.

After going close through a Patrick van Aanholt volley, the hosts did get themselves back into the game in the 76th minute through Wilfried Zaha, whose shot from a tight angle took a deflection off Issa Diop and beyond a helpless Fabinaski.

The Pole was on hand to deny the Palace goalscorer a second five minutes later as Palace searched for a winner, but to no avail, as both sides had to settle for a point.

Here's our breakdown of this one.

CRYSTAL PALACE



Key Talking Point

While Roy Hodgson will be pleased his side rallied to take a point, the Crystal Palace manager will be cursing his luck in front of goal as to how his side didn't come away with the win.

After being fortunate to enter half-time just one goal behind, the hosts were much improved in the second period, although astounding misses from both McArthur and substitute Michy Batshuayi prevented Palace from getting back into the game.

Zaha's equaliser was somewhat fortuitous considering the deflection it took off Diop to find its way in. However, those of a Palace persuasion will feel their second half performance warranted at least a share of the spoils.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Guaita (5); Wan Bissaka (6), Kelly (6), Sakho (6), Van Aanholt (5); McArthur (5), Milivojevic (6), Schlupp (5); Townsend (5), Benteke (5), Zaha (7).

Substitutes: Batshuayi (5), Meyer (6).

STAR MAN