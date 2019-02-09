Man Utd Shortlist Neymar Among 'Superstar' Trio as Red Devils Prepare for Club-Record Summer Move

Manchester United will look to break their transfer record this summer, shortlisting Paulo Dybala, Gareth Bale and Neymar as their main targets for the end of the season, according to one report.

The club's current record signing is Paul Pogba, who joined from Juventus three years ago in a deal which has since risen to over £90m.

However, the club want to wipe the slate clean following this season which has largely been marred by José Mourinho's departure by making a marquee signing during the summer transfer window.

The Daily Record's Ian McGarry claims that Manchester United are undergoing a fact-finding mission to look at the availability of some of Europe's best players before the window opens, with the club paying close attention to Dybala, Neymar and Bale.

Juventus' Dybala has recently locked horns with manager Massimiliano Allegri and he's been urged to either become a club legend with the Bianconeri or look for first-team football outside of Turin.

Meanwhile, Neymar, who has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with United, is reportedly looking to leave France due to the lack of competitiveness in Ligue 1, although it's believed his preferred destination would be Real Madrid or Barcelona as he wants to return to Spain.

It's claimed that Neymar is United's top target ahead of the summer window. The club would be willing to meet his high wage demands as well as the Brazil international's £230m transfer fee.

Talk surrounding long-term Manchester United target Bale's future at Real Madrid has been quiet following Cristiano Ronaldo's move away from the Santiago Bernabéu, but the Welshman has never been able to maintain his job security in the Spanish capital and is frequently linked with moves away.