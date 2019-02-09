Milan Skriniar Set to Extend Stay at Inter After 'Agreeing' Contract Extension Until 2023

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Inter have 'agreed' a new contract for central defender Milan Skriniar that will keep him at San Siro until 2023. 

Skriniar, 23, has been a revelation for Luciano Spalletti's side since signing from fellow Serie A side Sampdoria in 2017 for just €20m, making 68 appearances for the Nerazzurri across all competitions. 

His form has led to the Slovakian defender linked to the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona in recent times. However, Italian media outlet Corrie dello Sport are reporting that Inter have 'agreed' a new contract for Skriniar. 

The latest deal will reportedly see the defender extend his stay at San Siro by a further year until 2023, while Skriniar is also set to pocket a wage of €3m a season plus bonuses.

Tullio Puglia/GettyImages

Perhaps more significantly however for Inter is that Skriniar's updated deal contains no release clause for potential suitors to activate, citing the Serie A side's intentions to keep hold of the talented defender, as well as the centre-back's desire to remain at San Siro. 

Inter currently lie third in Serie A this season, although five points separate themselves and Atalanta in seventh, as the Nerazzurri have endured a frustrating run that has seen them win just one of their last four games in the league. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Those results have seen the pressure mount on Spalletti regarding his immediate future at the club, with recent reports linking former manager Jose Mourinho with a return to the club this summer, and will be keen to work with Skriniar after being an apparent admirer during his time in charge at United. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message