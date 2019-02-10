Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Urges Fans to Back Gunners Winger Alex Iwobi

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has called upon his fellow supporters to back the club's young Nigerian winger, Alex Iwobi. 

Under Unai Emery, the 22-year-old has grown in confidence and has scored four Premier League goals this campaign. Wright claims that despite his occasional lack of decision making around the opponent's 18-yard box, the winger has the potential to be a key asset in this Arsenal team. 

After Iwobi opened the scoring against Huddersfield Town with a sublime volley, Wright made his call to action to the supporters who may have doubted the young winger in the past. 

Speaking on Match of the Day, via the Daily Star, Wright said: "What I like about Iwobi - someone who does take a lot of stick from the Arsenal fan base - is that he continuously tries to get forward.

“He loves getting into the box, although sometimes his decision making does still let him down.

“But we’re talking about a young player who has got a lot of ability and a lot of promise about him. And he’s someone who will get better but he needs a lot of encouragement from the fans.

“With the right encouragement, I think he could really be a massive asset for Arsenal. He’s somebody that the fans have got to get behind because he’s a super player.”

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

After the 2-1 win against Huddersfield, Arsenal sit in sixth place behind Chelsea on goal difference, though the Blues do have a game in hand. 

