Claudio Ranieri Claims Fulham 'Lost Composure' Following 0-3 Loss to Man Utd

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Claudio Ranieri has blamed his Fulham side’s lack of composure for a sloppy 0-3 home defeat to Manchester United that keeps the Cottagers in the relegation zone. 

The Cottagers actually started on the front foot and had two excellent chances to go ahead inside the first 10 minutes. Both Luciano Vietto and Andre Schurrle scuffed their respective efforts and were quickly made to pay.

Paul Pogba scored Manchester United’s first just four minutes later with the visitor's first attempt on goal. Ranieri pointed to the first goal as the moment that ended the game as a contest with his side making things easy beyond that point.

“We created two great chances in the first 10 minutes but after we conceded we gave it to them,” Ranieri told BBC Sport. “[We] lost our composure. When you play against big champions you can make mistakes.”

Ranieri claimed he selected the line up to take the game to the visitors but admitted the plan was lost in the execution: “I tried to give my players more opportunities by playing with two strikers and Ryan Babel in behind.

Ryan Babel

“[But] we didn't create anything very dangerous and the penalty finished the match.”

Ranieri faced abuse from sections of the Fulham fans as the club spirals towards relegation despite a huge net spend. Boos and chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ rang out around the stadium as Andre Schurrle was sacrificed for Cyrus Christie early in the second half.

Ranieri defended his decision adding: “I know the fans were not happy but I had two players with flu in the week, including Andre Schurrle. I can understand the fans always want their players to play but it's not always possible.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Attempting to end on a positive note, Ranieri finished by looking ahead toward the coming fixtures against West Ham and Southampton. “We will work to try and win our next two games. We're always positive,” he added. 

