Radja Nainggolan Urges His Side to Keep Working After Starring in Inter's Win Away to Parma

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Radja Nainggolan has urged his side to keep going and 'work calmly' after starring in Inter's 0-1 win away to Parma in Serie A on Saturday.

The Belgian was a key figure and provided the assist for Lautaro Martinez's late winner as the Nerazzurri claimed a vital win at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, helping his side to end a difficult run of four games without a win in all competitions.

After the game, as quoted by Inter's official website, Nainggolan said: "We expected it to be a difficult game but we got on with our work calmly despite it being a delicate moment and we need to continue like this, without thinking that we've now gotten through the difficult moment.

"The season is long, there are lots of teams close behind us even if we have a lead over them. Personally, I hope to have no more physical issues, I'm doing everything to prevent them.

"I thank the club because they're allowing me to work at my best and it's on me now to repay everyone's trust in me.

"Wins allow us to work with greater calm, we showed great desire tonight. Now, focus turns to the Europa League which is a big objective for us before we go again in the league."

Saturday's win saw Inter solidify their standing in third place in Serie A, with the Nerazzurri five points clear of Atalanta in fourth, though Luciano Spalletti's side remain nine points adrift of second-placed Napoli.

Inter take on Rapid Wien in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday, before returning to Serie A action at home to Sampdoria next Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message