Santiago Solari Hails Real Madrid's 'Best Performance Since December' After Derby Win Over Atletico

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Santiago Solari praised his side for delivering a 'complete display' after Real Madrid beat local rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Goals from Casemiro, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale fired Los Blancos to victory in the Madrid derby, whilst Atletico Madrid replied in vain through an Antoine Griezmann strike, as the win lifted the European champions above their local rivals and into second in the league table.

Solari admitted after the game that he was 'very pleased' with his side's performance. As quoted by the club's official website, the Madrid head coach said: "It was a team win and there's no other way to get something here against a solid and competitive side, particularly when they're playing at home.

"We were strong in every facet of the game. It's probably our best performance since December.

"It was a very complete display and that's the only way we were going to take anything here against a team who are better every year. They're a great side with a fantastic coach, we head home very happy.

"We were good at the back, up top, we pressed brilliantly and were solid on set-pieces, both offensively and defensively.

"We're all part of the team and the key thing is the players, who are the ones who train, show the physical commitment and heart in every game. The players deserve 95% of the credit for the win.

"The remaining bit is down to the rest of us - the medical team, directors, fans... Real Madrid always fight to the end and we have to keep going. We have to keep our feet on the ground and continue working hard."

Madrid resume their efforts to defend their European crown as they return to Champions League action in the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Ajax on Wednesday, before hosting Girona in their next La Liga outing next Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message