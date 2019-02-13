Ajax 1-2 Real Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Los Blancos Sneak Win Amidst VAR Controversy

Real Madrid will take an aggregate advantage back to the Santiago Bernabeu, after downing Ajax 2-1 in a match where they struggled for large parts and were thankful a controversial intervention from VAR.



It was the home side who made the brighter start, pressing Madrid into regular mistakes at the back with an extremely effective high press.

They were comfortable on the ball too, and had a great a chance to open the scoring after 25 minutes, when Dusan Tadic was played through on goal, and did well to hold off Sergio Ramos, only to rattle the crossbar with his shot.

And they thought they'd earned their just rewards with an opening score in the 39th minute, when Nicolas Tagliafo headed the ball in after a Thibaut Courtois flapsterclass.

However, controversially, VAR came to Courtois and co.'s aid, ruling out the goal on grounds of obstruction from Tadic and/or a highly marginal offside - both were a stretch at best and neither were "clear and obvious" as the mantra dictates.



Inevitably, this came back to bite the Dutch in the second half, when Vinicius Jr. produced some scintillating play down the wing, controlling the ball with aplomb at full tilt before cutting in and teeing up Karim Benzema, who smashed it into the net to steal a crucial away goal.

If that’s interference, maybe. If that’s been ruled out for offside: an example of the mission creep that’ll make VAR a nonsense, and further evidence that the offside rule as it is currently employed is insane. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) February 13, 2019

Hakim Ziyech looked to have earned the Amsterdam-based team a deserved draw in the 75th minute after a squared ball from David Neres, but substitute Marcos Asensio broke hearts in the Johan Cruyff Arena with a tap-in at 87 minutes to sneak an unlikely victory.



