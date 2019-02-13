Lucas Moura Claims Tottenham Teammate Harry Kane Is One of Top Three Strikers in the World

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura believes teammate Harry Kane is one of the top three strikers in world football.

Kane has emerged as one of the Premier League's top marksmen since his breakout campaign in 2014/15 and won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as England reached the semi finals.

However, the 25-year-old has been absent since injuring his ankle in the 1-0 loss to Manchester United in January, but could return for Tottenham's second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking to Goal, Lucas, who is enjoying a decent season himself, hailed Kane as one of the top strikers in the world, picking out a number of his top attributes.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He said: "Look, I would say he is in the top three [strikers in the world]," he added. "He has so much quality, it's impressive because of his age, he’s still young.





"He scores a lot, has technique, a lot of power, a good sense of positioning... He’s a complete forward and a great striker."





Moura also believes the current squad is overachieving, with Tottenham failing to sign a new player since January 2018 when Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain.





"The fans always want the club to buy new players," he added ."Sometimes, when we don’t win, they think it’s because of a lack of spending. Tottenham has a philosophy that's a bit different to other clubs, and that doesn’t stop us from fighting for titles.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"We have a very strong and connected group that always finishes in the top four of Premier League, which is very hard. We are always competing in the Champions League, always reaching the knockout rounds."