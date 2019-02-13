Report Claims Juventus Preparing Shocking Paulo Dybala + €50m Bid for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Juventus are reportedly set to launch a spectacular bid for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, offering the Reds star playmaker Paulo Dybala as well as €50m.

The report, which emanated from Italian newspaper Tuttosport and was relayed by journalist Tancredi Palmeiri, claimed the deal in totality would ostensibly be valued at €125m, but that it would be sold as a €160m offering.

In his tweet, Palmeiri explained: "Liverpool will receive a bid for Salah from Juventus for €50m + Dybala (so a total valuation of €125m, although they would sell it as a €160m deal) according to Tuttosport."

As you can imagine, this lead to some confusion - because the evaluation doesn't quite make sense - with ESPN Senior Writer Gabriele Marcotti one of the first to comment on this confusion.

Replying to the tweet, Marcotti queried: "Haven’t read Tuttosport... but what do they mean by “sell it as a €160m deal"? They have to put a number on their balance sheet. Either €75m or €110m. And Liverpool have to agree and put same number."

Tancredi then explained that this was the way the publication had put it, but cited Stefano Sturaro's evaluation of €18m as an indicator that the latter figure of €110m would be far more likely.

Indeed, it would be hard to see the Old Lady selling Dybala for less. The Argentine has scored seven times this campaign, providing six assists. Meanwhile, the Egyptian international has already notched 20 scores this season, and collected eight assists as well.

And I Bianconeri will have a chance to compare and contrast the players once more next week, when they take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, the day after Jurgen Klopp's side are due to host Bayern Munich at Anfield.

