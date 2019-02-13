Tottenham 3 - 0 Borussia Dortmund | Todos los goles del encuentro

Son mete el 1-0 para el Tottenham.
⚽ GOAL Tottenham!— Action Network Soccer (@ActionNetSoccer) February 13, 2019
Son scores yet again to put Spurs (+110) up 1-0 over Dortmund.pic.twitter.com/AfQTNq8WWG
Vertonghen se encargó de poner el 2-0 para los locales.
He’s been outstanding all night and he’s just topped it all with his first CL goal 👏— COYS.com (@COYS_com) February 13, 2019
Jan Vertonghen take a bow son #THFC #COYs #TOTBVB pic.twitter.com/kc9spdRF6K
Y luego de un gran córner pateado por Eriksen, Llorente se encargó de liquidar el encuentro.
Llorente goal! #TottenhamDortmund #THFCBVB 3-0 pic.twitter.com/VHQjlYO88P— TobyMR (@_Tobirichardson) February 13, 2019