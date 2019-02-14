David Alaba Hails Mohamed Salah as 'One of the Best Players in the World' Ahead of UCL Clash

Bayern Munich's David Alaba has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah, claiming the Egyptian forward is "one of the best players in the word" ahead of his side's clash with Liverpool in the Champions League last 16.

The German giants, who were knocked out of competition by eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-finals last year, face off against Liverpool next week for the first time in a competitive match since clashing in the 2001 UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game to German publication Bild, left-back Alaba revealed he is all too aware of the potential threat posed by Salah, and intends to draw on past experiences with another of Europe's top forwards in order to combat his threat.

“Salah's one of the best players in the world,” Alaba said. “He's fast, but I've played against other fast players such as Mbappe. I know from experience that it is crucial that I use my strengths.”

Liverpool head into Tuesday's encounter as favourites given their strong form in the Premier League and their run to the final of last year's Champions League, but face an injury crisis in defence with Dejan Lovren a major doubt, Joe Gomez ruled out and Virgil van Dijk suspended.

Regardless of Jurgen Klopp's worries in central defence, Alaba understands the weight of the challenge facing Bayern and remains confident heading into the showdown at Anfield.

He added: "It definitely will not be an easy game. But, of course, we believe in ourselves because we know our strength. We are Bayern Munich and we don't have to hide from any opponent! We will give everything to emerge from the duel successfully in the end.”