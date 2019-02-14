Gareth Bale Facing Up to 12-Game Ban After La Liga Complaint Over 'Obscene' Gesture

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could find himself banned for up to 12 games if found guilty of inciting opposition fans after La Liga formally filed a complaint over a gesture towards the crowd during his goal celebration in the city derby against Atletico Madrid last weekend.


Having come on as a substitute, Bale scored Real's third goal of the game to seal the 3-1 victory at Wanda Metropolitano and move Los Blancos ahead of their neighbours in the table.

Seemingly in response to booing from Atletico fans, Bale raised his bent right arm and struck the middle of it with his left in a way that La Liga believe could be viewed as 'obscene'.

La Liga issued a public notice just two days before the game explaining that any goal celebration deemed to be offensive or inflammatory would be the subject of disciplinary proceedings.

The punishment can vary massively. If Bale is deemed to have deliberately provoked the public, the associated sanction is a four to 12 game suspension. If he was not trying to antagonise the fans in the stadium, a ban of one to three games can still be applied for an offensive gesture.

Bale has only recently returned to action after missing most of January with a calf injury and is enduring a difficult sixth season in Spain. He has only started 15 of Real's 23 La Liga fixtures and has completed 90 minutes on just three occasions. He has also only scored six goals.

Sonia Canada/GettyImages

Earlier this week, Real left-back Marcelo revealed that he sits next to Bale in the dressing room but the two are barely talk to each other because the Welshman still doesn't speak Spanish.

"[After Kiko Casilla left] I don't have anyone next to me. There's nobody there! On the other side I have Bale but he doesn't say anything! He only speaks English, so you can imagine what that's like! I'm like: "Hey! Hi! Hello and Goodbye..." the Brazilian said.

