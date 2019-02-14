Juventus Consider Sensational Mauro Icardi Raid After Striker Is Stripped of Inter Captaincy

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Italian champions Juventus could look to sign Argentina international striker Mauro Icardi this summer if his €110m release clause is slashed by Inter.

The 25-year-old has a contract at San Siro until 2021 but he now looks to be ready for the exit door after being stripped of the captain's armband earlier this week. Icardi also refused to travel to Austria for the club's Europa League match against Rapid Wein on Thursday.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Juventus were linked with Icardi throughout the last summer transfer window and reportedly even offered Gonzalo Higuaín as part of the deal, but La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that I Bianconeri will need some convincing to come back in for the Inter star later this year.

That's because of Icardi's €110m release clause which is being baulked at by Juventus' hierarchy, but it suggested that his price tag could be set as low as €60m following the recent developments in Milan.

Icardi's wage demands will also be a cause for concern for Juventus, just like they have been for Inter and the striker's other suitors. 

His wife and agent Wanda Nara is looking for a €9m per annum contract but the Bianconeri would be reluctant to meet that on top of a transfer fee; although they have just given Aaron Ramsey a deal reportedly worth more than double Icardi's demands.

While Icardi's availability this summer will have all of Europe's top clubs on alert, the way that the striker is handling the situation could be a big red flag.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

He's already refused to travel to Austria after being stripped of the captaincy, and now it's being suggested that Icardi could be out of their Serie A game against Sampdoria this weekend with an ankle problem; although it seems all the more likely that his absence will be as a result of this off-field fiasco.

