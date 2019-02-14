How to Watch Lazio vs. Sevilla: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Lazio vs. Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on Thursday, Feb. 14.

By Avi Creditor
February 14, 2019

Lazio and Sevilla open their Europa League round-of-32 matchup on Thursday, playing the first leg in Rome.

Lazio finished second in its group, well behind Eintracht Frankfurt, which went a perfect 6-0-0 in group play. It is currently part of a four-team race for fourth place in Serie A, sitting on 38 points along with Roma and Atalanta, who all trail AC Milan by one point.

Sevilla, meanwhile, won its group via tiebreaker over Krasnodar and continues on in a competition it has won more than any other club. Its five titles have all come since 2006, including a three-peat from 2014-2016.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

