Lazio and Sevilla open their Europa League round-of-32 matchup on Thursday, playing the first leg in Rome.

Lazio finished second in its group, well behind Eintracht Frankfurt, which went a perfect 6-0-0 in group play. It is currently part of a four-team race for fourth place in Serie A, sitting on 38 points along with Roma and Atalanta, who all trail AC Milan by one point.

Sevilla, meanwhile, won its group via tiebreaker over Krasnodar and continues on in a competition it has won more than any other club. Its five titles have all come since 2006, including a three-peat from 2014-2016.

