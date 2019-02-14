Twitter Reacts as Calamitous Arsenal Fall to Embarrassing Europa League Defeat at BATE Borisov

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Ok, so Arsenal have been much improved this season compared to their 2017/18 campaign, but they're still capable of producing some absolute clangers.

Like Thursday night, for example, when they lost to Belarusian outfit BATE Borisov in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie. 

The Gunners fell behind away from home when Stanislav Dragun headed the hosts in front in the 45th minute and, while they hammered away at Borisov's goal in the second half, they couldn't turn things around before Alexandre Lacazette got himself sent off with a flailing arm.

As you can imagine, Arsenal fans weren't best pleased with the performance. The Europa League is seen as a viable route into next season's Champions League and this result leaves the north London giants with it all to do in the second leg.

Here's a selection of the responses Arsenal's performance triggered on social media.


Some fans couldn't help but poke fun at Lacazette, who was tugged at while on the ball before lashing out and getting himself sent off.

Arsenal have a week to stew on that result before they try to turn things around in the return leg  at the Emirates. If you're not an Arsenal fan and have nothing to do on Valentine Day's evening, just whip your laptop out, open up AFTV's YouTube channel, and watch the carnage unfold.

