Twitter Reacts as Calamitous Arsenal Fall to Embarrassing Europa League Defeat at BATE Borisov

Ok, so Arsenal have been much improved this season compared to their 2017/18 campaign, but they're still capable of producing some absolute clangers.

Like Thursday night, for example, when they lost to Belarusian outfit BATE Borisov in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie.

The Gunners fell behind away from home when Stanislav Dragun headed the hosts in front in the 45th minute and, while they hammered away at Borisov's goal in the second half, they couldn't turn things around before Alexandre Lacazette got himself sent off with a flailing arm.

As you can imagine, Arsenal fans weren't best pleased with the performance. The Europa League is seen as a viable route into next season's Champions League and this result leaves the north London giants with it all to do in the second leg.

📕 This just got worse - Laca's been sent off in the closing stages...@FCBate 1-0 Arsenal (85) #UEL pic.twitter.com/V3BAHMHc0v — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 14, 2019

Here's a selection of the responses Arsenal's performance triggered on social media.

I would bate to be an Arsenal fan right now. — Kieran (@Kieran_N17) February 14, 2019





Arsenal fans laughed at us for losing against one of the top teams in Europe to only lose to BATE Borisov 48 hours later who’re actually part time farmers. You can’t make this up, I love this game. — Josh (@StrettyUltra) February 14, 2019

Basically, Tottenham have become Arsenal and Arsenal have become Tottenham. Wenger wasn’t so bad after all and Pochettino is very good. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 14, 2019

This is the team arsenal lost to. pic.twitter.com/9tN262HDCX — Michy Wan-Zaha (@Nigerianscamsss) February 14, 2019

Arsenal fans spend Tuesday night living on the French champions and future Ballon d’Or winner beating Man Utd, and now they’re losing to BATE with a near full strength XI 😂 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) February 14, 2019

Some fans couldn't help but poke fun at Lacazette, who was tugged at while on the ball before lashing out and getting himself sent off.

Alexandre Lacazette has been sent off for only the third time in his senior career: The first time since October 2013.



Arsenal's night goes from bad to worse. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6tCsF1BA6p — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 14, 2019

Lacazette on his way to the early shower #TouchlineFracas pic.twitter.com/cWRGAp801q — Jordan.H (@_Jordz99) February 14, 2019

Unai Emery reacts to Lacazette being sent off for Arsenal pic.twitter.com/GI1CXn2ygE — Totum Sport (@totumsport_IRE) February 14, 2019

French Charlie Austin sent off now lol! Best Valentine's ever.



But But But! You lost to PSG! Up Yours you shit twats — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 14, 2019

Arsenal have a week to stew on that result before they try to turn things around in the return leg at the Emirates. If you're not an Arsenal fan and have nothing to do on Valentine Day's evening, just whip your laptop out, open up AFTV's YouTube channel, and watch the carnage unfold.