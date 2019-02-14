Unai Emery Targets Suso & Nicolo Barella in Serie A Raid to Replace Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has identified Serie A pair Suso and Nicolo Barella as targets for the summer window as he looks to add creativity to the squad to prepare for Aaron Ramsey's upcoming summer departure to Juventus.

Ramsey's summer move will leave the club short of options and creativity in the middle of the park, and the Gunners will hope to lure the Serie A duo to join the London club in the hopes of boosting their attacking options.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have identified Suso who has managed to salvage his career with AC Milan after a less than impressive stint in the Premier League with Liverpool. The club are also said to be targeting Italian midfielder Barella who will be seen as a direct replacement for the outgoing Ramsey.





Arsenal may find difficulties in trying to land the Cagliari midfielder as the club is believed to demand a £43.9 million fee for their star man. The Italian was in high demand during the January transfer window, but opted to remain at his current club.

The Gunners could likewise struggle to land Suso as Real Madrid are said to be monitoring the Spaniard's progress for the remainder of the season, and Chelsea were also linked with the winger during the January window. Suso has been impressive in the Serie A this campaign scoring five goals and getting eight assists.





Ramsey is set to become the highest paid British player in history when he completes his move worth a massive £400,00-a-week salary. The midfielder will be a big miss for the club but fans will be hoping the Serie A pair can fill that void if they are to join.