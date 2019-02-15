Andy Robertson Calls on Liverpool to Make the Most of Anfield Advantage Against Bayern

February 15, 2019

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has stated that the club must make the most of playing at Anfield during the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga side are always one of the favourites to win the competition, and Liverpool will be desperate to secure a positive result on Tuesday in order to relieve some pressure ahead of the return leg in March.

In an interview with the club's official website, Robertson insisted that Liverpool must take the game to Bayern. He said: “We need to be full-throttle for that game. They are such a good team and they have been the last six or seven years so we know what a tough task it will be.


“But we believe we can cause any teams problems and we have to be at our best."

Liverpool's only loss at home this season came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea in September, and Robertson claimed that the Reds must make Anfield a fortress in order to succeed.

He said: “I think that's what all good teams do [maximise home advantage]. We had a good run last season and especially in the Champions League I think it helped massively. Everyone knows how special nights here are in the Champions League. We feed off each other.


“Players feed off the fans and the fans feed off the players because it's up to us to get them to have something to shout about. But it also helps when they're getting behind us and it can maybe give you that extra percentage or whatever in the game.

“That's what home fans are for. Every club's got it and it's all about making the most of it.”

Whilst the Reds won their three home fixtures in the Champions League group stage, they fell to defeat in all three games away from home. Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperate to make the most of Tuesday's home advantage, as they seek to make it back to the final of the competition in back-to-back years.

