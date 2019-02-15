Barcelona Keen to Sell Andre Gomes in the Summer as Everton Prepare to Discuss Deal

Everton's prospects of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent basis are looking good, as it seems Barcelona are keen to move the player on, and are simply waiting on an offer from the Toffees.

The Portuguese midfielder signed for Barça in 2016, but struggled to show the best of himself at Camp Nou and later admitted to struggling with mental health issues following his move from Valencia.

A loan to Everton last summer saw him hit the ground running under Marco Silva, despite some initial struggles with injury.

Having made 21 appearances so far, the Blues have been pretty clear in their interest to sign him on a more permanent basis, and Mundo Deportivo suggest they have a pretty strong chance of doing just that.

The Spanish outlet say that the 25-year-old will 'absolutely' leave the Spanish champions in the summer, and that 'everything fits' with regards to Everton taking him off their hands.

There is still a lot to sort out, it seems, and no official offer has yet been made, but Everton director of football Marcel Brands is reportedly due to travel to Barcelona to discuss a potential deal in the weeks to come, so we could see some advancement in proceedings thereafter.

In any case, the situation seems to be that both clubs are confident of getting a move done sooner or later.

Importantly for Everton, Gomes is thought to be happy and settled on Merseyside, so he may not take too much convincing if he is to stay put in the long term.