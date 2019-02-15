Franck Ribery Speaks Out on Bayern Future Ahead of Contract Expiry in the Summer

Bayern winger Franck Ribery has said he will do all he can to continue his career with the Bavarian giants beyond the expiry of his contract in the summer, and that he is not prepared to 'cheat' on the club with regards to his potential exit.

The 35-year-old has struggled with injuries as of late, and with his contract expiring in the summer and manager Niko Kovac reportedly looking to refresh the squad to reclaim their stranglehold on the Bundesliga in the months to come, many have suggested that Ribery could be one of the first to go.

The player himself, though, tells a different story, saying he is still feeling good, and is prepared to give his all to the club for as long as he physically can.

"I will never cheat with Bayern. We will see how it goes in the coming weeks.," said the French winger, via France Football. "We will sit together with the leaders and my adviser.

"I am someone whole. I will continue to Bayern if I can always give everything for him. It feels like I can still do at least thirty-five games. To be there in the big events.

"In the field, my problems are behind me. I forget everything. I still need this adrenaline. Our discussions will be sincere, although I know that I have opportunities to stay. My final decision will be in perfect harmony with the club."

Although they have endured a difficult season, Ribery and Bayern have clawed themselves back into the Bundesliga title race, and are now just five points off leaders Borussia Dortmund with 15 games remaining.

And Ribery, who has won the trophy eight times with the Bavarians, believes they are very much in with a chance, despite the team lacking the characteristic swagger it has possessed in previous years.

"Everything remains possible for the title. We had a lot of problems at first, we have a lot of young people.

"There may not be all the confidence we had before. But the team is recovering. She must still gain in personality and maturity."