Lukasz Fabianski Admits He's Not Happy With West Ham's Lack of Clean Sheets So Far This Season

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has admitted he is unhappy with his club's number of clean sheets so far this season.

Fabianski moved to the London club from Swansea following the Welsh side’s relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2017/18 season. The Pole was popular at the Swans and it was no surprise that West Ham moved for him in the summer.

So far, Fabianski has made a strong start to his West Ham career and has again been a fan favourite, yet in an interview on West Ham’s official website he revealed that there was one thing that he was not happy about.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m pleased; obviously, there are some things I am not so happy about. As a team and especially for me, the [four] clean sheets are not as good as I would have hoped, but that’s something we have to work on.

Warren Little/GettyImages

“For me personally, so far it’s been good. Coming from a different team and being a new part of this club and having this opportunity, I’m basically just doing my best to help the team and I think I’m doing an OK job and hopefully it will continue."

Those four clean sheets came against ChelseaNewcastleFulham and one of Fabianski’s former clubs, Arsenal.

The keeper added: “I’ll just continue to do my best for myself and for the club and represent myself in the best way possible and try to just continue to do my best on the pitch.”

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

His recent performances have endeared him to fans and the fact that the club's fans have been singing his name hasn’t been missed by Fabianski.

He added: "That was a cool moment to hear the fans sing my name. It wasn’t the first time, but it was the first time they were singing it that loud, so I could really hear it. That was something special and I really appreciate their appreciation of me and the way I’ve performed for the club.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

West Ham’s next game is against lowly Fulham on 22 February, a game where Fabianski will be hoping to add to his tally of clean sheets.

