Man Utd Under-23 Defender Max Taylor 'Responds Positively' to Cancer Treatment

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Manchester United have confirmed that Under-23s defender Max Taylor has responded successfully to cancer treatment after undergoing chemotherapy.

Taylor – formerly Max Dunne – will be carefully monitored during the recovery process and is continuing to work with the Old Trafford side's medical department.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, Taylor said: "I would like to thank everyone at the club that has helped me since day one. The nurses at the Christie and HCA healthcare, plus Melissa from MacMillan Cancer Support, have all provided me with wonderful care.

”Words cannot describe how much my family has helped me through this. My mum and stepdad Matthew, my brother George, Meir and my girlfriend Lydia, and all the rest of the family, have provided invaluable support.”


Taylor joined the Premier League giants in 2014 following a successful trial period, and is a defender by trade. The boyhood United fan made his reserves debut for the club when he came off the bench in the final seconds of the Red Devils' draw with neighbours Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Following his brief appearance, Taylor returned to the Under-18s side, finishing the 2016/2017 season with 12 starts, and was part of the backline that claimed the Under-18 Premier League North trophy. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message