Man Utd Under-23 Defender Max Taylor 'Responds Positively' to Cancer Treatment

Manchester United have confirmed that Under-23s defender Max Taylor has responded successfully to cancer treatment after undergoing chemotherapy.

Taylor – formerly Max Dunne – will be carefully monitored during the recovery process and is continuing to work with the Old Trafford side's medical department.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website , Taylor said: "I would like to thank everyone at the club that has helped me since day one. The nurses at the Christie and HCA healthcare, plus Melissa from MacMillan Cancer Support, have all provided me with wonderful care.

”Words cannot describe how much my family has helped me through this. My mum and stepdad Matthew, my brother George, Meir and my girlfriend Lydia, and all the rest of the family, have provided invaluable support.”





Taylor joined the Premier League giants in 2014 following a successful trial period, and is a defender by trade. The boyhood United fan made his reserves debut for the club when he came off the bench in the final seconds of the Red Devils' draw with neighbours Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

#MUFC Under-19s defender Max Dunne has revealed why the Reds' trip to Belgrade was so important to the squad.



➡️ https://t.co/mXCHgXhOTB pic.twitter.com/ht21Vu7CTG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2018

Following his brief appearance, Taylor returned to the Under-18s side, finishing the 2016/2017 season with 12 starts, and was part of the backline that claimed the Under-18 Premier League North trophy.