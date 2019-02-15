Son Heung-min Set for Second New Spurs Contract in Less Than a Year After Fine Form

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is reportedly set to sign a second new contract within the space of a year that will come with a pay rise and 'cement' his place as one the most important players in Mauricio Pochettino's talented squad.


Son only signed a new five-year contract to 2023 last July, but his continued good form for Spurs this season will see him deservedly climb the wage ladder.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Son's expected new deal will move him 'closer' to Dele Alli in the wage structure, with the England international on around £150,000-per-week. That is a sizeable increase from Son's current reported salary of £110,000-per-week.

Spurs have a much smaller wage bill than their 'big six' Premier League rivals, but the Mail notes that chairman Daniel Levy is happy to reward players with new contracts when it is 'deserved'.

Few could argue that Son doesn't deserve recognition after another fine season so far.

The South Korean national hero has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League games stretching back to just before Christmas. He has also scored in the FA Cup and Champions League during that time and has shown no fatigue despite recently playing in the Asian Cup.

As things stand, Son has scored 16 goals in 32 Spurs appearances this season. His best ever season tally is 21, achieved during the 2016/17 campaign, while he managed 18 last season.

Fans will hope that his marvellous form continues as usual talisman Harry Kane continues to work his way back to full fitness following a recent layoff with an ankle injury.

