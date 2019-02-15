Tottenham 'Hold Talks' With Sampdoria Over Highly Rated Defender Joachim Andersen

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Tottenham officials have reportedly held talks with Sampdoria over the potential transfer of centre-back Joachim Andersen.

The 22-year-old has been rumoured as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld for a number of months now, with the Belgian proving increasingly difficult to tie down to a new long-term contract.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Sampdoria's vice president Antonio Romei was in London on Wednesday to discuss a potential move with Spurs' representatives, for a player who reportedly has a £22m price tag on his head.


Whilst Tottenham are thought to be leading the way for Andersen's signature, they face stiff opposition from Italian giants Inter and Juventus, who are also said to be tracking his progress. The Danish defender has missed just one Serie A game this term, which was on account of a suspension, and is regarded as one of the league's brightest talents.


Alderweireld, meanwhile, is contracted to Spurs until next summer. An extension to his deal looks unlikely at this stage though, with repeated links of a move away unsettling the 29-year-old over the past year or so.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino may look to sell the Belgian while his market value remains relatively high, instead opting to invest in the younger Andersen.

However, transfer dealings at Tottenham have proven particularly hard to come by in recent windows, after they became the first team not to have signed a player in two consecutive transfer windows earlier this season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

With new stadium costs continuing to rise, it is unlikely that Pochettino will be too extravagant in this summer's market. But, the Argentine tactician admitted there was money to be spent last month and he could be tempted to splash out on Andersen as he looks to build a Spurs squad capable of challenging for Champions League honours.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message