Adrien Rabiot Reaches Verbal Agreement With Barcelona & Commits to Joining This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot will join Barcelona on a long-term contract at the end of the season, according to a report in France, after reaching a 'verbal agreement' with the reigning La Liga champions.

The 23-year-old has been at the centre of attention this season as he enters the final few months of his contract, with moves to Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Manchester United all rumoured for midway through 2019.

But French daily newspaper Le Parisien now claim that Rabiot has reached a verbal agreement with long-term suitors Barcelona over his salary and bonuses, with the midfielder on course to move to Catalonia at the end of the season.

The France international is still being forced to undergo individual training by Paris Saint-Germain due to his refusal to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes, and he hasn't featured for Thomas Tuchel's side since the start of December.

Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes was signed by the club during the January transfer window to act as Rabiot's long-term replacement, but injuries in the squad have seen the 24-year-old forced onto the pitch in each of his available games.

Just before the turn of the year, Barcelona confirmed that they had indeed held talks with Rabiot over a move but insisted that they were still some way off reaching an agreement with the midfielder.

Even with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong at the end of the season, however, Barcelona have gone ahead with their move for Rabiot and now appear to have their man on the brink of signing a contract at the Camp Nou.

Le Parisien's report adds that the arrival of both Rabiot and de Jong this summer will pave the way for one player to leave the club, which they speculate could be World Cup finalist Ivan Rakitić.