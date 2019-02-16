Arsenal Loanee David Ospina Expecting to Leave Napoli This Summer & Opens Up on Future Plans

February 16, 2019

Arsenal loanee goalkeeper David Ospina has admitted that the rumours claiming Napoli want to avoid purchasing him outright at the end of the season are true. 

The Colombia international was brought in on loan from the Gunners over the summer with an option to buy. However, the deal also included a clause would make the transfer mandatory if Ospina reached a certain number of appearances.

Speaking to Radio Blu, via Football Italia, Ospina said: "My current situation is that I am on loan for this season and there’s a clause based on the number of games, so if I play regularly, it’ll become an automatic purchase."

He explained how the situation is out of his ands and may be influenced by the club's faith in their other goalkeeper Alex Meret. Ospina was initially signed from Arsenal after Meret fractured a bone in his arm during only the second training session of the season.


“When the situation doesn’t depend on me, all I can do is wait for the decisions to be made by Napoli," he added. "The club had just spent a lot of money on Meret, a young goalkeeper with a great future ahead of him, so I knew that when he came back from injury, this might happen.

"He’s a great keeper, a lovely guy and he’ll make a real name for himself in future.”

Ospina then spoke more directly on his own future, seeming to reference the fact that he has been linked with a return to South America for Boca Juniors.

He added: “I want to continue playing in Europe, although a return to South American football is always a possibility. I am open for a move closer to home.”

