Aurelio De Laurentiis Reveals Juventus, Milan & Inter Wanted to Sign Marek Hamsik During Napoli Stay

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has vowed to make 'two or three major changes' at the club after admitting that multiple Serie A rivals were interested in signing Marek Hamsik.

The midfielder recently completed a move to China after spending 12 years in Naples as Hamsik became the latest big name star to depart Stadio San Paolo, but the club president has insisted that transfer funds will be available to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti's side in the summer.

Best of Marek 🔙2010/2011

1️⃣ emoji for Marek ❓#GrazieCap17ano pic.twitter.com/AryzKRD3Nr — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 15, 2019

As quoted by Football Italia, De Laurentiis said: "We kept him [Hamsik] tight all these years. [Massimo] Moratti wanted him, [Massimiliano] Allegri wanted him, both when he was at Milan and now at Juventus.

"He told me about China last summer. I replied I understood but also that there was a new coach and I had to figure out how things would be organised.

"It will be an 'Ancelotti-esque' summer. When he arrived he couldn't revolutionise everything, but there will be two or three major changes."

Napoli are currently second in the Serie A table, 14 points adrift of leaders Juventus, and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the quarter final stage at the hands of Milan.

Success in the Europa League now represents the Partenopei's only chance of winning a major trophy in Carlo Ancleotti's first season in charge, having recorded a 1-3 win in the first leg of their round of 32 clash against FC Zurich in midweek.

Abbiamo ottenuto un buon risultato stasera e siamo pronti per la prossima partita in casa. Anche oggi auguriamo a Hamsik il meglio nel suo futuro. #GrazieCap17ano #ForzaNapoliSempre



Good result ahead of our return home game. We also wish Hamsik all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/ty5BPl8aCr — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) February 14, 2019

Asked whether the Napoli players would be rewarded with a bonus if they manage to win the competition, De Laurentiis responded: "Here we have lads who earn €12m gross a year. Do they need a further incentive?

"This competition has become very important. UEFA has understood that it couldn't maximise its returns with only the Champions League."

Napoli return to Serie A action as they host Torino at the San Paolo on Saturday.