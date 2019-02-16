Chris Smalling Insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has 'Nasty Side' Despite Improvement in Mood at Man Utd

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has revealed that current caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a "nasty side" - despite his role in the upturn in spirit at Old Trafford in the last couple of months.

The 29-year-old missed out on Solskjaer's first few weeks in charge through injury after the Norwegian's arrival in December, but Smalling completed the full 90 minutes of their 3-0 win over Fulham earlier this month - his first game back from his two-month layoff.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He has admitted that the "feel-good factor" has returned, but that it's not always nice moments and smiles under the new boss.

Speaking with MUTV, via the Sun, Smalling said: "I think he has got that sort of nasty side. I think every manager has that, the so-called hairdryer treatment when things need a little turnaround. A manager has to have all different sides covered. He’s a joy to play under."





Smalling also claimed that Manchester United now have a fear factor on the pitch that they didn't have under José Mourinho on top of the improved mood within the camp.

Craig Mercer / MB Media/GettyImages

"Even my own friends and family, and people who stop you in the street, there is that feel-good factor. It’s going through the team and that translates to the fans," Smalling said, this time quoted by The Telegraph.

"Obviously there has been a big turnaround. You can sense if you give us a lot of chances we’ll score a lot of goals, and that’s the fear factor.

"PSG is that step up in the Champions League that we need consistency for. But we’re definitely feeling that Old Trafford fear factor again and teams come here now where they’re maybe relying on getting a draw or a lucky result, whereas before they maybe had more hope.

"You do see the difference in terms of our high press now. It goes hand in hand with confidence. No matter who we’re playing, we want to press high and get after them and use the pace we’ve got up front."

Smalling will be hoping that he can return to Manchester United's starting lineup when they take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday. And on that game, Smalling added:



"This year, we’re making sure we get a trophy and, on Monday, we’ll be going all for it. The record at Chelsea, we’ve not had too many good results there but I thought earlier in the season, we were so close to winning until the last dying seconds.





"In general, we played quite well there, so let’s kick on and improve on that performance. The fact it’s Monday night as well means it’s got the whole world watching. They’ll be looking to improve on last weekend’s result, as we will, so it’s a big game all around."