Chris Sutton Lauds Tottenham Duo and Claims Pair Are Crucial to Club Winning Trophies

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has lavished praise on Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Jan Vertonghen in the aftermath of their 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The pair helped fire Spurs to a vital win after putting in dazzling second half performances, with both players getting on the scoresheet.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

And speaking on BT Sport's 'Saturday Morning Savage', Sutton was quick to point out his admiration for how Spurs have handled their recent injury crisis, praising the versatility and performance levels of both Son and Vertonghen as key components to their success.

"That is the key to Spurs with the versatility of the likes of Son [Heung-min], of [Jan] Vertonghen, and imagine when they get their best players back," Sutton said, as quoted by football.london.


"I have so much admiration for Spurs. You think about Vertonghen playing in that left wing-back role, and he was sensational.

With Harry Kane and Dele Alli still sidelined through respective injuries, Tottenham are beginning to build some momentum heading into the final stretch of the 2018/19 season and will feel confident in their ability to make a run at Champions League success.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Fellow pundit Neil Lennon, who joined Sutton on the programme, echoed the sentiments of his colleague, before praising manager Mauricio Pochettino's adaptability.

"It is seamless the changes he makes. They are a fit team and they play some great football and it looks a real happy camp there, and it is all down to the manager really.


"He changes his system and goes three at the back, with [Juan] Foyth coming in, Vertonghen at wing-back and Son has taken over from where Kane left off, scoring goals on a regular basis. And [Moussa] Sissoko has been a revelation in midfield."

Spurs are looking to end an 11-year trophy drought, and will now pin their hopes on success in the Premier League and Champions League following their exits from both domestic cup competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message