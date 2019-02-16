Chris Sutton Lauds Tottenham Duo and Claims Pair Are Crucial to Club Winning Trophies

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has lavished praise on Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Jan Vertonghen in the aftermath of their 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The pair helped fire Spurs to a vital win after putting in dazzling second half performances, with both players getting on the scoresheet.

And speaking on BT Sport's 'Saturday Morning Savage', Sutton was quick to point out his admiration for how Spurs have handled their recent injury crisis, praising the versatility and performance levels of both Son and Vertonghen as key components to their success.

"That is the key to Spurs with the versatility of the likes of Son [Heung-min], of [Jan] Vertonghen, and imagine when they get their best players back," Sutton said, as quoted by football.london.





"I have so much admiration for Spurs. You think about Vertonghen playing in that left wing-back role, and he was sensational.

With Harry Kane and Dele Alli still sidelined through respective injuries, Tottenham are beginning to build some momentum heading into the final stretch of the 2018/19 season and will feel confident in their ability to make a run at Champions League success.

Fellow pundit Neil Lennon, who joined Sutton on the programme, echoed the sentiments of his colleague, before praising manager Mauricio Pochettino's adaptability.

"It is seamless the changes he makes. They are a fit team and they play some great football and it looks a real happy camp there, and it is all down to the manager really.





"He changes his system and goes three at the back, with [Juan] Foyth coming in, Vertonghen at wing-back and Son has taken over from where Kane left off, scoring goals on a regular basis. And [Moussa] Sissoko has been a revelation in midfield."

12 - Tottenham have won each of the 12 games that Son Heung-Min has scored in all comps this season. Nightmare. #UCL #THFCBVB pic.twitter.com/qzmLJgPW6W — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 13, 2019

Spurs are looking to end an 11-year trophy drought, and will now pin their hopes on success in the Premier League and Champions League following their exits from both domestic cup competitions.