Inter Consider €90m Move for Romelu Lukaku as Juventus Make Contact Over Mauro Icardi

Manchester Untied striker Romelu Lukaku will be offered the chance to leave Old Trafford this summer - but only if Serie A giants Inter cash in on Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international was stripped of the captain's armband at San Siro earlier this week and he responded by refusing to travel for their Europa League match against Rapid Wien, raising further questions about his future with the Nerazzurri.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Although Inter supposedly want to keep hold of Icardi beyond this season they've been forced into making a contingency plan just in case the 25-year-old pushes for a move away from Italy this summer.

TuttoMercato claim that one name on the lips of Inter's decision makers is Manchester United striker Lukaku, who could be available for just €90m after falling down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The Nerazzurri are also considering a move for former West Ham target, Duván Zapata. The Colombian is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the race to win the title of Capocannoniere this season after scoring 16 goals in 23 appearances.

If I were the Glazers right now, I’m having a meeting with Lukaku and Sanchez and telling them their services are no longer needed. Hopping on the phone with Inter and readying the €100m for Icardi. — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUU) February 13, 2019

Zapata is level on goals with Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella and just one in front of Polish sensation Krzysztof Piątek, who joined AC Milan from Genoa during the January transfer window.

Inter's Icardi has most notably been attracting interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, but Calciomercato have revealed that Italian champions Juventus have most recently enquired about the centre-forward.

CEO Andrea Agnelli reportedly called Inter chief Javier Zanetti while he was at a restaurant in Milan to discuss Icardi's availability ahead of the summer transfer window, with a view of meeting the forward's £96.8m release clause.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Icardi has spent his entire senior career in Italy after leaving Barcelona's youth system in January 2011. He spent two years with Sampdoria before joining Inter, where he's gone on to score 122 goals in 210 appearances for the Nerazzurri.