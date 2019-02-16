Jurgen Klopp Identifies Barcelona Forward as Prime Summer Transfer Target at Liverpool

February 16, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has placed Barcelona's Malcom at the top of his transfer wishlist ahead of the summer window, according to a report from France.

The Brazil international only moved to the Camp Nou last year but he's endured a frustrating start to life with Barcelona, making just seven appearances in La Liga due to a combination of poor form and injuries.

Malcom has started six games across all competitions - all but one has come in the Copa del Rey - and despite scoring a vital goal against Real Madrid last week, the 21-year-old is now being linked with a move away from Barcelona.

Le10Sport (via TEAMtalk) make the claim that Liverpool will look to rescue Malcom from the substitutes bench in Catalonia this summer after manager Klopp shortlisted the Brazilian as his number one transfer target.

It's claimed that Klopp is of the opinion that Barcelona could be convinced of cashing in on their £36.9m signing, especially as fellow winger Ousmane Dembélé is beginning to establish himself as a vital part of Ernesto Valverde's first team.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been directly involved in 18 goals across all competitions this season, while only Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez have found the back of the net more times in La Liga.

Malcom's rumoured arrival at Anfield is unlikely to upset the first team set-up straight away, but the Brazilian has shown this season that he can play on either wing so both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané will have to be on their toes to stay in Klopp's starting lineup.

