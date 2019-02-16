Massimiliano Allegri Hails Paulo Dybala Showing After Starring Role in Win Over Frosinone

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri hailed Paulo Dybala after the Argentine produced a man-of-the-match performance to inspire the Bianconeri to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Frosinone.

With an opportunity to move 14 points clear of nearest Serie A challengers Napoli ahead of the game, Juventus took full advantage of their visitors' struggles this season through a quickfire double from Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

A second-half goal from Cristiano Ronaldo sealed all three points for the Old Lady, and Allegri was quick to praise Dybala's impact on the game after finding himself out of the side in recent weeks.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Juventus boss said: "I'm happy for him. He had a great performance and scored a great goal. 

"The attackers live for this. Juventus needs a player like him, who is good on the lines. This year the development of the game makes him find less space to score, but he is continuing to play very well.”

Following some inconsistent performances in recent weeks, including a disappointing draw to Parma in Serie A and an early Coppa Italia exit to Atalanta, Allegri was pleased his side had recovered from their minor blip.

He added: "Yes, we are in a good condition. Apart from the setback against Parma we are doing well, and we are at a particularly important moment. The team’s effort has been good and from the individuals."

