Olivier Giroud Hopeful of Chelsea Contract Extension Despite Arrival of Gonzalo Higuain

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud remains interested in signing a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, despite the arrival of Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan.

As part of the Frenchman's current contract, Chelsea have the option to extend his stay in west London for a further year. However, with the club yet to trigger the clause, the striker could potentially leave on a free at the end of the season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Chelsea's signing of Higuain from Juventus on loan during the January transfer window has had no impact on Giroud's desire to remain at the Blues.

News of his willingness to stay may come as a surprise given his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge this season. He has featured in 19 Premier League games, but the majority of those appearances have come from the bench - allowing him to score just a single goal so far.


The now departed Alvaro Morata and new signing Higuain have been favoured up front by manager Maurizio Sarri, with Eden Hazard even deployed as a false nine at certain points, despite Giroud being fit and available for selection.


Higuain is only at Chelsea on a temporary basis for now though, with there being no guarantees that he will sign on a permanent basis. His departure would certainly increase the chances of Giroud having a more prominent role at the club, although he is unlikely to be short of options should he decide to leave.

The 32-year-old has attracted interest from China, as well as from Ligue 1 side Marseille. Ultimately, Giroud may decide to return to his homeland as he begins to wind down his career - though don't be surprised if he sticks it out and fights for his place at Chelsea.

