Man City Sensation Sergio Agüero Targets Quadruple & Rubbishes Claims of Summer Exit

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Manchester City star Sergio Agüero has claimed his side are boldly targeting a historic quadruple this season, as the Citizens continue to impress across four competitions.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola's side are top of the Premier League, into the sixth round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Champions League, and will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday. No English side has ever won the quadruple, with the closest contenders being Manchester United in 1999 - who won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Speaking to the MirrorAgüero stated his side's ambitions for success this season, saying: "If you get to this stage in the season with a chance to win four titles it means you are doing well. And I wish it would happen. I’m ambitious and you have to aim high. I know that nobody has ever done it before and I would like us to go down in history. 

"For me, too, I want to be the one who scores goals in all the finals. I see this City team as having the capacity to win everything - and so that is our challenge.”

The 30-year-old's scintillating form has been pivotal to his side's successes so far this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions - including back-to-back hat-tricks against Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League. The Argentina international's comments are in stark contrast to those of Guardiola, who was more reserved in his estimations of the side's potential.

Agüero also played down suggestions he could leave the club next summer, adding: "City are a champion team with a champion coach. What else am I going to want? I’m very happy at City and for now I don’t even think about leaving. It’s a great club that always looks after its players. I saw it from the very first day I arrived and it’s continued ever since.

"I still don’t know what I will do when I finish playing, but I will continue in the football world, that’s for sure. For now I just dream of winning titles with City every season, that is my main challenge.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message