Man City Sensation Sergio Agüero Targets Quadruple & Rubbishes Claims of Summer Exit

Manchester City star Sergio Agüero has claimed his side are boldly targeting a historic quadruple this season, as the Citizens continue to impress across four competitions.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola's side are top of the Premier League, into the sixth round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Champions League, and will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday. No English side has ever won the quadruple, with the closest contenders being Manchester United in 1999 - who won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Speaking to the Mirror, Agüero stated his side's ambitions for success this season, saying: "If you get to this stage in the season with a chance to win four titles it means you are doing well. And I wish it would happen. I’m ambitious and you have to aim high. I know that nobody has ever done it before and I would like us to go down in history.

"For me, too, I want to be the one who scores goals in all the finals. I see this City team as having the capacity to win everything - and so that is our challenge.”

The 30-year-old's scintillating form has been pivotal to his side's successes so far this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions - including back-to-back hat-tricks against Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League. The Argentina international's comments are in stark contrast to those of Guardiola, who was more reserved in his estimations of the side's potential.

Bien hecho chicos 🤟🏽! A cuartos de la #FACup! 💪🏽//Well done, lads 🤟🏽 onwards to the #FACup quarterfinals! C'mon, City! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/eSLNgj1rsz — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 16, 2019

Agüero also played down suggestions he could leave the club next summer, adding: "City are a champion team with a champion coach. What else am I going to want? I’m very happy at City and for now I don’t even think about leaving. It’s a great club that always looks after its players. I saw it from the very first day I arrived and it’s continued ever since.

"I still don’t know what I will do when I finish playing, but I will continue in the football world, that’s for sure. For now I just dream of winning titles with City every season, that is my main challenge.”