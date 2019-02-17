Man Utd Consider Moves for Serie A Duo as Red Devils Plot Romelu Lukaku Exit

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to sell out of form striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, with the intention to bring in either Juventus' Paulo Dybala or Inter's Mauro Icardi as a replacement.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils from Everton last season in a £75m deal, and enjoyed his most prolific campaign to date - scoring 27 goals in all competitions during the 2017/18 campaign. However, as the side endured a torrid start to the current season, Lukaku's form dropped dramatically, and he's netted just nine times in 32 appearances so far.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, United are keen to bolster their attacking options at the end of the season, and will look to move Lukaku on in order to sign a more prolific forward. The report suggests that the Red Devils have already began talks to sign Dybala and Icardi, and could be in luck as both players are believed to have fallen out with their respective managers.

It is suggested that the club will look to use Lukaku as a lure to sign the star strikers, which is likely to reduce the expected £100m asking price for either player. The report doesn't indicate which of the Argentinean duo is United's priority, but it is claimed that Juventus are Lukaku's preferred destination, which opens up the door for a summer swoop of Dybala.

Certainly, signing a new elite striker would be bad news for United forward Marcus Rashford, who has thrived since being unleashed in a central position under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The England youngster would either have to settle for a place on the wing, or indeed on the bench, neither of which would be a good option for his ongoing development.

In other news, United defender Chris Smalling has revealed his surprise at being dropped from the England national team, after manager Gareth Southgate claimed he couldn't play out from the back. The 29-year-old said he was disappointed to miss out on the 2018 World Cup squad, and refused to rule out a return to the Three Lions side in the future.