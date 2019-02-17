Napoli 0-0 Torino: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gli Azzurri Stutter to Disappointing Draw

By 90Min
February 17, 2019

Napoli lost further ground to Juventus at the top of the Serie A table after stuttering to a disappointing goalless draw against Torino on Sunday evening.

Napoli were the dominant force throughout, but they found it increasingly difficult to break down a spirited Torino defence and were consistently denied by Salvatore Sirigu, who enjoyed an impressive game in goal for the visitors.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon all went close for Gli Azzurri, but none were able to find a way past Sirigu, who continued to frustrate the hosts right until the end of the match.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

NAPOLI

Key Talking Point

Despite their best efforts, Napoli have been gradually losing ground to Juventus at the top of the Serie A table and it looks incredibly unlikely that they will be able to catch the Old Lady before the end of the season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Despite what the scoreline may suggest, Napoli were far by far the better team in this one and should have easily come away with all three points. The dominated all over the field, but they lacked a clinical edge in the final third and that ultimately proved to be their undoing.

With the league practically out the equation, Carlo Ancelotti's side will now be switching their attentions to the Europa League. Napoli are one of the strongest teams left in the competition and, with little else to play for domestically, there is no reason to suggest they couldn't lift the trophy in May.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Ospina (6); Malcuit (7), Maksimovic (6), Koulibaly (8*), Hysaj (6); Callejon (6), Allan (6), Fabian (6), Zielinski (7); Insigne (6), Milik (4).


Substitutes: Verdi (5), Mertens (5).

STAR MAN - It's easy to see why Kalidou Koulibaly is currently the most sought after centre back in world football. He's an absolute man mountain.

The Senegalese defender put in a dominant display at the back for Napoli and was able to sniff out any opportunity Torino attempted to fashion. He also demonstrated his ability with the ball at his feet on a number of occasions, driving forward to add a different dimension to Napoli's attack.

TORINO

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Sirigu (8); Izzo (6), N'Koulou (7), Moretti (6); Aina (5), Lukic (6), Rincon (6), Ansaldi (7), De Silvestri (6); Berenguer (5), Belotti (5).

Substitutes: Meite (5), Baselli (6), Parigini (N/A).

Looking Ahead

Napoli are back in Europa League action on Thursday when they face off against FC Zurich in the second leg of their round of 16 match up, whilst Torino prepare themselves for the visit of Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message