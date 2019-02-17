Santiago Solari Refuses to Rule Real Madrid Out of Title Race Despite Shock 2-1 Loss to Girona

February 17, 2019

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has refused to rule his side out of the title race this season, after his side's 2-1 home defeat to Girona saw them fall nine points behind Barcelona in the battle to win La Liga.

It was all going well for Los Blancos in the first half, as Casemiro gave his side an early lead as he powered home a header from Toni Kroos' precision cross. However, Girona drew level midway through the second half courtesy of Cristhian Stuani's ice-cool penalty. Portu then made it 2-1 as he capitalised on a Thibaut Courtois error and nodded in from close range.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Los Blancos pushed hard for an equaliser, but saw captain Sergio Ramos sent off late on after picking up a second booking. Girona battened down the hatches, and secured a famous win at the Bernabéu.

Speaking after his side's shock defeat, via Goal, Solari rubbished claims he'd look to focus on the cup competitions given his side's struggles in La Liga, and said: "We have to get up quickly and keep going, all three competitions are still open for us. We came from a very hard journey (from facing Ajax in the Champions League), we paid for that effort. 

"We tried to overcome, to be fresher with the changes, but we did not achieve it. It is always a cliche to think about the one (Luka Modrić, who was suspended) who is not in (the team). We have to face what we are in. This is a squad with great players, it did not come out and that's it. Football is a collective sport and the field is covered with all the players.


"Girona came out very well, very strong and they grew in the second half. We did not find the depth when we were dominated."

Real Madrid's loss sees them remain third in the league table, two points behind Atlético Madrid in second and nine off league leaders Barcelona. Solari's side will look to bounce back next weekend, when they take on mid-table side Levante. If Los Blancos are to stand any chance of winning La Liga this season, a win is an absolute must.

