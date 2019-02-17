Wanda Nara Blasts 'Completely False' Rumours Real Madrid Rejected Mauro Icardi Because of Her

Wanda Nara has dismissed rumours that Real Madrid rejected her client and husband Mauro Icardi because of her involvement in the deal.

Nara has forged a reputation as a challenging negotiator and is currently in the midst of discussing a new contract for Icardi with Inter. However, after having been stripped of the club captaincy and dropped from the team, Icardi's future at the club has come into question.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Marca claimed that long-term admirers Real Madrid declined to pursue a deal for Icardi as they simply refused to deal with Nara, but the Argentine took to Twitter to dispute the report in posts which she has since delighted.

According to Football Italia, Nara wrote: "This version is completely false (RM). Perhaps time will prove me right, just as it did when I said there was STRONG interest from an Italian team [Juventus].

"They treated me like a liar and a month later their director of sport confessed it too.”

She also followed this up with a post which contained several images of Icardi crying after an Inter defeat, as well as several more posts of his highlights for the club, including his best goals against the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan.





As well as Real, Icardi has been linked with monumental moves to the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, and it is expected that several other sides would enter the fray if the forward was made available for transfer in the near future.

Tullio Puglia/GettyImages

Widely regarded as one of the world's finest strikers, Icardi has racked up 122 goals in his 210 appearances for Inter, including 15 strikes already this season.

His contract is thought to contain a release clause of around €110m, but the reported breakdown in talks at the club could drastically lower any potential asking price for Icardi. With so many big sides keen, this transfer saga could be one of the most exciting of the season.