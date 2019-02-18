Arsenal Slap Huge Price Tag on Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi Amid Interest from PSG

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Arsenal have reportedly set an asking price of £60m on young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi,  amid rumours that Paris Saint-Germain may look to the Frenchman as a replacement for the outgoing Adrien Rabiot.

Despite being just 19, Guendouzi has become an important member of Unai Emery's first team at the Emirates Stadium, making 33 appearances in all competitions since joining the Gunners from French side Lorient for £7m during the summer transfer window.

The Express claim that Guendouzi's performances during his maiden campaign has caused PSG to show interest, with the report claiming that it could take £60m to re-sign the midfielder, who spent nine years in the Ligue 1 champions' academy.

PSG are still without a replacement for Adrien Rabiot, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The French capital club's failure to secure the signing of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye in January could mean that Arsenal may have to brace themselves for a summer approach for Guendouzi.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

During an interview with Canal Football Club in December 2018, Guendouzi admitted that PSG had tried to re-sign him before he decided to move to London in the summer. 

“It is true that PSG were very interested, like other teams, there were a lot of discussions, but for me the best decision I could make was to join Arsenal,” he said.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

“Once they positioned themselves, I didn’t hesitate, I orientated myself in that direction. I think when I was young I watched a lot of Arsenal, but the fact that there are a lot of French guys there played a big role.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message