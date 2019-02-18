EFL Chief Executive Shaun Harvey to Step Down in May After Controversy Surrounding New TV Deal

The EFL have announced that chief executive Shaun Harvey will leave his role at the end of the season, after 23 years of involvement with the organisation and its member clubs.

The news comes after the announcement of the most recent TV deal, which reportedly left a number of clubs, including Leeds and Aston Villa, unhappy at not being consulted in negotiations.

The row over the deal has been ongoing throughout much of the season, and while not specified as the reason behind his departure, it's widely thought to be one of the primary contributing factors.

“Having joined the EFL as CEO in October 2013, I am proud of what we have achieved since then, in what have not always been easy circumstances," Harvey said, in the EFL's statement regarding his departure.

"During Shaun's tenure, the Premier League and the EFL have enjoyed an extremely strong relationship" - Richard Masters plays tribute to outgoing EFL CEO Shaun Harvey



“Consistently during my time, I have always looked to push boundaries to make the maximum positive impact for clubs, whether this be from a financial perspective or by generating value in another way.

"I have always held the view that the strength of the EFL is its clubs and no club, or indeed individual, is bigger or more important than the collective or the EFL itself.

“After discussions with the board, we decided that the time is right for the EFL to now move in a different direction having concluded a number of commercial contracts that leave the league in a stable position.

“I am happy to remain as CEO until after the play-offs, in order to conclude a number of outstanding matters that we are currently dealing with, after which I will move on to pastures new and hopefully make a positive difference elsewhere.”