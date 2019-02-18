FA Cup 5th Round Team News: Chelsea vs Manchester United - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

This will be the 14th FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Manchester United – the Blues have triumphed in each of the last four, including the final last season. 



Manchester United have lost three of their five FA Cup matches against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, winning 5-3 in 1997-98 and 2-0 in 1998-99. 

Chelsea could become the first team to eliminate Manchester United in five consecutive FA Cup meetings. 

In all competitions, Manchester United have won just two of their last 22 away games against Chelsea (D7 L13), failing to win any of their last nine.

Manchester United have eliminated the FA Cup holders ten times, more than any other side in the competition’s history. They last did so in 2011/12 against Manchester City.


Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 19 goals in 20 FA Cup games (10 goals, nine assists) – more than any other player since his first appearance in the competition.

Check out the latest news around Chelsea vs Manchester United here.

