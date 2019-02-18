Fabinho Will Play Centre Back Against Bayern Munich as Liverpool Sweat Over Defensive Injuries

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will start in the heart of their defence against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday due to concerns over Dejan Lovren's fitness.

The Croatia international has been recovering from a hamstring problem which he picked up last month and he has been tipped to make the matchday squad after undergoing treatment from a strengthening coach.

The Times claim that Fabinho is being lined up as Joël Matip's central defensive partner against Bayern Munich as a result of Lovren's injuries.





Virgil van Dijk has already been ruled out of the first leg through suspension, while Joe Gomez is continuing his rehabilitation after suffering a broken leg against Burnley earlier this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Brazil international Fabinho, who has spent the majority of his career in midfield with some experience also coming as a right back, has been pushed into defence twice by manager Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds lost their first game with Fabinho as a centre-back against Wolves where he partnered Dejan Lovren - the Croatian picked up his hamstring injury midway through their FA Cup exit - but would go on to win five days later against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Although Liverpool's lack of defensive options will be a cause for concern against the likes of Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday, Bayern Munich are also suffering with a host of injury problems which has the hosts just about tipped as favourites.

Jérôme Boateng, Thomas Müller, Corentin Tolisso and Arjen Robben are all missing for the German champions, while former Swansea loanee Renato Sanches has returned from a short spell on the sidelines.