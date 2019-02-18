Gareth Bale Rejects Offers From Manchester United & Chelsea in Favour of Real Madrid Stay

Gareth Bale has reportedly rejected interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea in favour of staying at Real Madrid.

The Wales international has come under fire in recent weeks following public criticism from several teammates including Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois, over his apparent unwillingness to embrace the Spanish lifestyle.



Despite reports suggesting that Bale was angling for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, The Times have now claimed that the 29-year-old has turned down offers from both Chelsea and Manchester United in order to continue plying his trade with Madrid.

The report adds that the Welshman, whose contract with Los Blancos runs until the summer of 2022, prefers to stay with Madrid over making a return to the Premier League .

Bale has also been at the centre of controversy in the past week for an alleged gesture towards Atletico fans after celebrating his goal in Madrid's 3-1 win over their derby rivals.

According to Spanish publication AS , La Liga have opened up a disciplinary case against the former Tottenham star in relation to the incident, with suggestions that he could face up to a 12-match ban for his actions.

AS report that the move by La Liga has angered the reigning Champions League holders, with Santiago Solari's side now waiting to find out for how long Bale could potentially be ruled out of action.

