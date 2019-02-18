Inter Announce New Appointments to Board of Directors After Erick Thohir Sells 31% Share in Club

Inter have confirmed two new appointments to their board of directors, after 31% shareholder Erick Thohir sold his share in the club to Hong Kong-based fund LionRock Capital last month.

The club confirmed on Monday that LionRock have become the second biggest shareholder, and that representatives from the company, Daniel Tseung and Tom Pitts, will join the club's board effective immediately.

“Since the beginning of this fascinating journey our intentions were made clear, to take Inter and make it one of the most prestigious and successful clubs in the world," Inter President Steven Zhang told the club website.

"After two and a half years, we have made important steps forward in our project achieving strong results on the pitch and off the pitch. The interest of LionRock Capital, such a reputable institution, is proof that we are taking this project in the right direction.

"Today, we are proud to formally welcome LionRock Capital into the Inter family as our new shareholder. Together, we will win, entertain, inspire and connect people, providing the best possible experience for the millions of Inter fans around the world.”

Tseung, one of the founders and current managing director of LionRock, added: “It is an honour to have been nominated to the board of directors of FC Internazionale Milano along with Tom Pitts.

"At LionRock Capital we are very optimistic about the business development prospects of all sports-related activities and in particular, we believe that FC Internazionale Milano has strong future development potential.

"We will fully support the club in their objective to become one of the world’s top football clubs."