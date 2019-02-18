Marcelo Hits Back at Criticism From Real Madrid Fans After La Liga Defeat to Girona

Marcelo has fired back at criticism aimed at him from Real Madrid fans after Los Blancos' shock defeat to Girona.

Santiago Solari's side suffered an embarrassing loss at the weekend, as they were beaten 2-1 by the relegation battlers at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The slip up has left Madrid nine points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the title race, after the Catalan giants picked up a comfortable home win over Real Valladolid.

Brazilian left-back Marcelo has come under fire in recent weeks for his performances amidst uncertainty over his long-term future at the club.

After another disappointing showing on Sunday evening, Real have now managed just one win in their last nine league matches with the Brazil international in the side.

With youngster Sergio Reguilon impressing in midweek, one fan compared recent results when the two left-backs have been in the side, leading Marcelo to sarcastically respond on Instagram : "it's all my fault. We move on!"

Despite Solari insisting that the 30-year-old played well in his post-match press conference, rumours have intensified in recent weeks that Los Blancos manager could promote Reguilon to being his first choice at left-back.

TF-Images/GettyImages