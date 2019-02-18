Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Reaches Agreement' for Permanent Role After 3-Hour Dinner With Ed Woodward

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Manchester United's caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly reached an agreement with chief executive Ed Woodward over his long-term future at the club last week, with the Norwegian set to become the club's new permanent boss at the end of the season.

Solskjaer travelled to popular Italian restaurant Cibo in Cheshire earlier this month alongside Woodward, just hours after he was laying a wreath at the club's memorial which commemorated the Munich Air Disaster, where Bayern Munich chiefs Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were also present.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

The Sun reports that during the meal Woodward shook Solskjaer's hand, saying: ‘Here’s to a long and successful relationship together,' seemingly confirming that a deal was struck for Solskjaer to become the next Manchester United manager, following his stunning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as caretaker boss.

Solskjaer replaced José Mourinho just before Christmas and enjoyed an 11-game unbeaten run with the Red Devils across all competitions, establishing United as serious top four contenders despite their early season struggles.

Although the Norweigan lost his most recent match against Paris Saint-Germain - a game which many believed was key for Solskjaer to get the job - a deal was reportedly struck six days before Les Parisiens visited Old Trafford.

Goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappé proved to be the difference for Thomas Tuchel's side last week, but Manchester United will be looking to respond in the only way they know how when they return to the pitch on Monday.

While the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage match is still some time away, the Reds will now be focusing on their future in the FA Cup when they travel to face Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

The Blues have been able to dust themselves off somewhat after losing 6-0 to Manchester City last week, but Manchester United will know that Chelsea are still there for the taking at Stamford Bridge. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message