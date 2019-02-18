Saido Berahino Arrested on Suspicion of Drink Driving After Fleeing 'Gang Attack' in London

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino is reported to have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in London, allegedly telling police he was fleeing from a group of men who intended to steal his car.

Newspaper reports say the 25-year-old was apprehended at around 3am after police were called to an incident outside the VQ bar and restaurant in Bloomsbury.

According to the Sun, a vehicle driven by the player was stopped after speeding off, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of drink driving, where he informed police a gang had surrounded his car and attempted to steal his keys.

A statement from police on the incident reads: “On Monday, 18 February at around 03:00 hours police were called to a disturbance in Great Russell Street, WC1.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“When officers arrived on scene a car was seen to drive away at speed.

“The car was stopped by police in Bedford Square and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink drive.”

It's not the first time the former England youth international has been implicated in a drink-driving related controversy. While playing for West Brom in 2015, he was banned from driving for 12 months after being found guilty of a similar offence

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

There has been no confirmation as yet as to what sort of punishment, if any, he will face this time around.