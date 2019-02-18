Zinedine Zidane Would Only Become Chelsea Manager if 3 Key Conditions Are Met

By 90Min
February 18, 2019

Chelsea will reportedly only be able to persuade Zinedine Zidane to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager if the club ties Eden Hazard down to a new long-term contract and provides a £200m transfer budget with which to build a team around the Belgian star.

Sarri has come under increasing pressure after a string of concerning results and performances over the last couple of months have pushed Chelsea out of the Premier League's top four.

Hazard, meanwhile, will have just 12 months left on his contract by the end of the season, potentially forcing the club to sell him if an extension cannot be agreed.

Zidane has already been rumoured as a possible option to replace Sarri should the Chelsea hierarchy decide to pull the trigger on yet another manager, and a report from The Sun now claims that the ex-Real Madrid boss has several key demands should he be hired.

A new deal for Hazard is one of them. The Chelsea number 10 is known to idolise Zidane and the potential arrive of the Frenchman could actually make those contract negotiations easier.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Secondly is a £200m transfer budget to overhaul a squad is serious need of investment. Poor recruitment - players like Danny Drinkwater and Emerson Palmieri - since last winning the Premier League in 2017 has left Chelsea playing catch up in terms of quality and depth.

That budget would even grow if it can be boosted by selling out of favour players.

Perhaps most importantly is the third condition that Zidane would have a 'major say' in recruitment alongside trusted Roman Abramovich aide and director Marina Granovskaia.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Sarri has regularly commented in recent weeks and months how little he has to do with transfers, while the continued absence of a technical director since the departure of Michael Emenalo in 2017 has seemingly left the club without a clear long-term plan.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message