Chelsea Fans React After Callum Hudson-Odoi Was Left on Bench During FA Cup Defeat to Man Utd

An image of Callum Hudson-Odoi giving Maurizio Sarri the side-eye treatment has been doing the rounds on social media after the youngster was left on the bench during Chelsea's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Hudson-Odoi was at the centre of a high-profile transfer saga during the January transfer window as it looked as though he would be making the move out to Germany to sign for Bayern Munich. However, Sarri ended up blocking the deal and the 18-year-old has gone on to make just two cameo appearances since.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

After Sarri opted to bring on Davide Zappacosta during the final ten minutes of the defeat to United, plenty of Chelsea fans expressed their dismay with the decision on Twitter.

The source of their inspiration? An old image of Hudson-Odoi menacingly staring down the beleaguered Italian manager, naturally.

“Too late now to say Sarri” ... Maurizio’s time at #CFC is surely up and Callum Hudson-Odoi knows it 👀 pic.twitter.com/hXLqsodeyP — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 18, 2019

Hudson Odoi’s look at Maurizio Sarri is a sack on its own. Hehe pic.twitter.com/tBKClc9E0b — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) February 18, 2019

Chelsea fans within Stamford Bridge appeared to be just as disgruntled with Hudson-Odoi's current situation, but calls for Sarri to bring him on eventually fell on deaf ears.

Chants of “Oh Hudson-Odoi” towards Sarri.



Crowd have turned here. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) February 18, 2019

"Oh Hudson-Odoi" chant #cfc fans over and over. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 18, 2019

Chelsea fans chanting Hudson-Odoi's name. Sarri brings on Barkley and Willian. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/DKtQF5Lpho — 90min (@90min_Football) February 18, 2019

Fans soon began to turn on Sarri and, in an amusing turn events, chanted "f*** Sarri-ball" - which sums up everything you need to know about Chelsea over the past few weeks.

Open rebellion now. "F*ck Sarri-ball" sing #cfc fans. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 18, 2019

"F*** Sarri-ball" sing Matthew Harding End — Matt McGeehan (@mattmcgeehan) February 18, 2019

Chelsea fans singing "f*ck Sarri-ball".



Running out of time, Maurizio. pic.twitter.com/0WhKL3B31O — 888sport (@888sport) February 18, 2019

Chelsea fans aren't alone in their criticism. BBC commentator Martin Keown labelled the decision to keep Hudson-Odoi on the bench as 'stupid'.

"He’s [Hudson-Odoi] probably wondering isn’t he. I mean they’re two goals down and he’s put a defender on," Keown said, as per The Sun.

"Is it a political move from the manager because it’s a stupid one if it is."

For now, Sarri's job appears to be safe as Chelsea prepare for the second leg of their Europa League clash against Malmo on Thursday.