Chelsea Fans React After Callum Hudson-Odoi Was Left on Bench During FA Cup Defeat to Man Utd

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

An image of Callum Hudson-Odoi giving Maurizio Sarri the side-eye treatment has been doing the rounds on social media after the youngster was left on the bench during Chelsea's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Hudson-Odoi was at the centre of a high-profile transfer saga during the January transfer window as it looked as though he would be making the move out to Germany to sign for Bayern Munich. However, Sarri ended up blocking the deal and the 18-year-old has gone on to make just two cameo appearances since.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

After Sarri opted to bring on Davide Zappacosta during the final ten minutes of the defeat to United, plenty of Chelsea fans expressed their dismay with the decision on Twitter.

The source of their inspiration? An old image of Hudson-Odoi menacingly staring down the beleaguered Italian manager, naturally.

Chelsea fans within Stamford Bridge appeared to be just as disgruntled with Hudson-Odoi's current situation, but calls for Sarri to bring him on eventually fell on deaf ears.

Fans soon began to turn on Sarri and, in an amusing turn events, chanted "f*** Sarri-ball" - which sums up everything you need to know about Chelsea over the past few weeks.

Chelsea fans aren't alone in their criticism. BBC commentator Martin Keown labelled the decision to keep Hudson-Odoi on the bench as 'stupid'.

"He’s [Hudson-Odoi] probably wondering isn’t he. I mean they’re two goals down and he’s put a defender on," Keown said, as per The Sun.

"Is it a political move from the manager because it’s a stupid one if it is."

For now, Sarri's job appears to be safe as Chelsea prepare for the second leg of their Europa League clash against Malmo on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message