Harry Kane Returns to Training Ahead of Schedule & Is Tipped to Feature Against Burnley on Saturday

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Harry Kane could be back in action for Tottenham in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against Burnley after returning to first team training two weeks ahead of schedule.

The England international was initially ruled out until mid-March after tearing ligaments in his ankle against Manchester United at the start of the year, with even the most optimistic fans hopeful that Kane would at least be back in time for the north London derby next month.

But the club appears to have been given a major boost which exceeded anyone's expectations, as The Standard confirms that Kane took part in a light training session with some of his teammates during their weekend off.

His return has put him in contention to be included in Mauricio Pochettino's matchday squad that will travel to Turf Moor this weekend, although the Argentinian manager isn't famed for rushing players back from injury.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Ahead of his first return to England in the Champions League this week, former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb spoke in an interview about how Pochettino likes to bring players back from injury and why he takes his time to reintroduce them to the squad.

Even if Kane is limited to a cameo role this weekend, any inclusion would be a major boost for the club's morale both in the dressing room and in the stands.

Tottenham have experimented with players to lead the line in Kane's absence, with Fernando Llorente, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura all getting spells through the middle, scoring on average a goal per game between them since the 25-year-old's injury.

Even if Kane doesn't feature this weekend, Tottenham have a crucial fortnight of football ahead of them where their star man can really do some damage. 

Following their clash against Burnley this weekend, Tottenham face London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal before they travel to Germany for the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage match against Borussia Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message